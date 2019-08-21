French Air Force Mirages Train in Switzerland

(Source: Swiss Dept of Defense, Civil Protection and Sports, issued Aug 21, 2019)

BERN --- On Thursday morning, 22 August 2019, six Mirage 2000 of the French Air Force land at the Payerne airbase. Together with the Swiss Air Force, they will complete various training exercises until Friday, August 30.



French and Swiss pilots take the opportunity to practice together and exchange experiences; such exercises take place regularly.



The aim of the joint training is the exchange of experience in the areas of air police service and air defense, as well as the practice of common procedures. The Swiss Air Force will also use these days to compare its capabilities with those of a nation with extensive operational experience.



This joint training takes place regularly and alternately in both countries. The legal basis for this is the agreement between Switzerland and France on joint training cooperation of the armed forces.



