Missile Cruiser Marshal Ustinov Enters Mediterranean Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug. 22, 2019)

A detachment of ships and support vessels of the Northern Fleet, led by the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, entered the Mediterranean Sea through the Strait of Gibraltar.



Here, the Northern Fleet servicemen will carry out a number of military diplomatic missions, make business calls at the ports of the Mediterranean countries, and conduct a complex of defensive exercises, including in cooperation with ships of other navies of the Russian Navy.



On July 3, the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left Severomorsk to take part in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg. After the parade, its crew took part in Ocean Shield 2019 Navy training. Since leaving the base, the ship has covered about 7,000 nautical miles.



-ends-



