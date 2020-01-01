Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 23, 2019)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, is awarded a $64,838,526 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the Strategic Weapon System Fire Control Subsystem hardware, associated deliverables, and spares for production efforts supporting the second hull of the United Kingdom (U.K.) Dreadnought Class ballistic missile submarines, nuclear, recently named as HMS Valiant, and the U.K. Software Facility.



Work will be performed in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed Aug. 22, 2025.



United Kingdom funds in the amount of $7,570,000 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract is being awarded on a sole-source basis to General Dynamics Mission Systems in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(4) and was previously synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunity website.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



