Saab to Continue Supporting Australian Army’s GBAD and C-RAM Capability

(Source: Saab; issued Aug. 22, 2019)

Saab has won a contract to support the range of systems forming Australia’s ground-based air defense and Counter-RAM, which include Giraffe radars and RBS-70 very short-range air defense missiles. (Saab photo)

Saab has received an order from the Australian Army to extend the support of their Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) and Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar (C-RAM) systems until 2022. This ensures the availability and effectiveness of these important capabilities, which are fielded by 16th Regt, Royal Australian Artillery.



Under the contract Saab will provide support for the range of systems forming the GBAD and CRAM solutions, including the Giraffe Agile Multi-Beam (AMB) radars and RBS-70 very short-range air defence weapon system. The contract value is approximately SEK 184 million.



“Long-term, top-class support is key to our offer and we look forward to continuing to help strengthen Australia’s GBAD and C-RAM capability with our expertise in complex integrated systems”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



The support program will include the Mode 5 Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) capability that has been recently integrated by Saab Australia into the RBS 70 Air Defence System, including the RBS-70 missile firing posts, TaCCS and Giraffe AMB radar. This world leading capability ensures that the Australian Army’s air defence system is able to deploy into a coalition environment and significantly reduces the risk of misidentification of aircraft.





