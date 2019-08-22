Portugal Signs Contract for Acquisition of Five Multi-Mission Airlift KC-390

Portuguese Air Commander General Joaquim Borrego (L) and Prime MinisterAntónio Costa (C) with the President of Embraer Defense and Security, Jackson Schneider, during the signing ceremony for the KC-390 contract in Évora, Portugal. (Embraer photo)

ÉVORA, Portugal --- The Portuguese Government and Embraer signed today, at a ceremony held at Embraer's facility in Évora, a contract for the acquisition of five multi-mission airlifters Embraer KC-390. Additionally, services and support and a flight simulator are included in the contract as part of the process to modernize Portuguese Air Force capabilities to support national Armed Forces operations and increase readiness in missions of public interest. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2023.



The KC-390 is designed to set new standards for efficiency and productivity in its category while presenting the lowest life-cycle cost of the market. The aircraft fully meets the requirements of the Portuguese Air Force, being able to perform different types of military and civilian missions including, humanitarian support, medical evacuation, search and rescue, and firefighting, superior cargo and troops transport, aerial delivery and aerial refueling capabilities.



“This is the highest achievement of a careful selection process that makes us proud, representing the entry of the KC-390 into the international market. The KC-390 will meet Portugal's operational needs, ensuring the ability to integrate with allied nations for decades to come”, said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. "This contract strengthens the industrial partnership between Portugal and Embraer, contributing to the development of the engineering and aeronautics industry in Portugal."



Portugal is the largest international partner of the KC-390 program and its participation in the development and production of the aircraft is recognized as having had a positive economic impact in the generation of jobs, new investments, increased exports and technological advances.



The KC-390 has received its Civil Certification from the Brazilian National Aviation Agency (ANAC) in 2018 and is now in full serial production. Entry into service is expected to occur in the 3rd quarter of 2019 with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), with follow-on deliveries to occur throughout the year.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Portuguese Cabinet approved the acquisition of the five KC-390s on July 11, 2019.

At the time, Defense Minister João Gomes Cravinho told reporters that a sum of €827 million had been authorized for the acquisition of the five aircraft, including spares parts and training.

The KC-390s will deliver the C-130 transports currently in service. The first will be delivered in Feb. 2023, and will continue at a rate of one a year until the final one is delivered in Feb. 2027.)



