Piaggio Aerospace Awarded Aircraft Maintenance Contract Worth 12.6 Million Euros

(Source: Piaggio Aerospace; issued August 23, 2019)

VILLANOVA D’ALBENGA, Italy –-– Piaggio Aerospace has been awarded a contract for the maintenance of the P.180s owned by ENAV, the company that manages civil air traffic in Italy. The agreement, with an estimated duration of approximately 7 years, is worth 12.6 million euro and will guarantee integrated logistic support for ENAV’s fleet of four P.180 Avanti II.



"The agreement signed represents a further step forward in the turn-around process of Piaggio Aerospace", commented Vincenzo Nicastro, Extraordinary Commissioner of Piaggio Aerospace. "While strengthening the backlog of the Genoa factory-owned service centre, it also confirms the unique expertise of the company in the airframe MRO domain, consolidated throughout decades of activities”.



The ENAV P.180s perform an average of 1,800 flight hours per year. Thanks to their special equipment, they carry out regular measurements and calibration of airport navaids (Radar, VOR, DME, VDF, ILS etc.) in order to guarantee their continuous operational accuracy, essential for the safety of air navigation.



A similarly equipped P.180 will be showcased at MAKS ’19, the international air show that will be held at Zhukovsky International Airport (Moscow) from August 27 to September 1. A delegation of Piaggio Aerospace will also be present at the air show.



