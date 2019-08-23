Oshkosh Defense and Flyer Defense Receive Task Assignment to Develop Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV)

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued Aug 23, 2019)

The Infantry Squad Vehicle is a lightweight expeditionary all-terrain vehicle that can carry up to nine troops and their combat equipment. Oshkosh and Flyer have been contracted to deliver two prototype ISVs for testing and evaluation. (Oshkosh photo)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC announced today that the U.S. Army has awarded Oshkosh Defense along with teammate, Flyer Defense LLC, a Task Assignment award under an existing Project Agreement with the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC) to develop the new Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).



The ISV is a lightweight expeditionary all-terrain vehicle that can carry up to nine troops and associated combat equipment.



Under the award, Oshkosh and Flyer will deliver two prototype ISVs in support of government testing and evaluation.



“The ISV program is critical in providing infantry troops with an agile means to get to and through the battlefield as quickly and capably as possible,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs at Oshkosh Defense. “The ISV platform will also significantly lighten the load for infantry troops, who regularly each carry over 100 pounds of gear on foot,” continued Mansfield.



Flyer Defense is most prominently known for the highly successful GMV 1.1 deployed around the world by U.S. Special Operations Forces as well as the U.S. Army A-GMV, which is fielded as the interim ISV solution. Flyer Defense is the design authority and leads the build team for the two prototype ISVs which will be submitted to the government for testing. If selected, Oshkosh Defense will be responsible for manufacturing the production phase vehicles.



“The Oshkosh and Flyer team brings together an abundance of tactical wheeled vehicle design and manufacturing expertise and we’re very confident in our team’s ISV offering,” concluded Mansfield.



The ISV production contract award is expected to take place in the Spring of 2020. In total, the U.S. Army plans to procure 651 vehicles and associated hardware and services between fiscal years 2020 and 2024.





Flyer Defense LLC was formed in 2000 to provide mission specialized, lightweight, off-road wheeled tactical vehicles capable of internal transport in rotary and tilt wing aircraft.



Flyer provides purpose-built vehicles and logistics support for U.S. Army, special operations forces, and global allies. Always prioritizing the users and their missions, Flyer vehicles increase ground tactical mobility, allow rapid deployment into contested areas, and enable infantry squads to move quickly over extended distances and difficult terrain.



The Flyer family of successfully tested and certified vehicles are interoperable and interchangeable, allowing rapid vehicle customization for immediate operational and/or combat relevance configuration.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services. For decades Oshkosh has been mobilizing military and security forces around the globe by offering a full portfolio of heavy, medium, light and highly protected military vehicles to support our customers’ missions.



