Ontario Shipyard Accuses Feds of Unfairly Stacking Deck In Davie’s Favour (excerpt)

(Source: The Canadian Press; published Aug 23, 2019)

By Lee Berthiaume

OTTAWA --- An Ontario shipyard is accusing the federal government of trying to unfairly award Quebec's Chantier Davie shipyard potentially billions of dollars in work without a competition.The allegation is contained in a complaint from Hamilton-based Heddle Marine to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal over the government's search for a third shipyard to add to its multibillion-dollar shipbuilding strategy.The winning yard, which will join Halifax's Irving Shipbuilding and Seaspan Marine in Vancouver in the massive naval procurement process, will be tasked with building six new icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard.However, Heddle alleges in its complaint that many of the requirements the government says shipyards must meet to qualify for consideration are not legitimate or reasonable — and will disqualify virtually every yard but Davie.It is asking the tribunal to order the removal of the requirements or the launch of a new search process.The federal procurement department did not immediately respond to questions Friday. Davie declined to comment. (end of excerpt)-ends-