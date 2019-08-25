Portuguese MoD Selects Elbit Systems to Provide a Complete EW Suite for Its New KC-390 Aircraft

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued August 25, 2019)

The Portuguese government has selected Israel’s Elbit Systems to provide a complete electronic warfare suite for the five Embraer KC-390 twin-jet transport / tanker aircraft which it ordered last week. (Embraer photo)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems announces that it was selected by the Portuguese Ministry of Defense (MoD) to supply a complete Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for the Portuguese Air Forces' (PtAF) new KC-390 multi-mission aircraft. Finalization of the contract is subject to completion of the Portuguese Government approval process.



The complete EW suite to be supplied by Elbit Systems for the PtAF's KC-390 aircraft will be comprised of a Radar and Laser Warning Systems, IR Missile Warning System, Countermeasures Dispensing System as well as the Directional IR Countermeasures (DIRCM) system and Active ECM (AECM) system.



This complete EW suite will provide the platforms with advanced protection to achieve the customer's operational requirements.



Edgar Maimon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra, commented: "The Portuguese Air Force is a long-standing strategic partner of Elbit Systems and we are proud of the selection to provide them with enhanced survivability for their new fleet of KC-390 aircraft".





