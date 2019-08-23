Russian Cutting-Edge Missile Frigate Enters Final Stage of Shipbuilders’ Trials

(Source: TASS; published Aug. 23, 2019)

The first production Project 22350 frigate, ‘Admiral Kasatonov,’ began the final phase of her builder’s sea trials on Aug. 24; they and the subsequent state trials will last through December, when the Russian Navy is due to decide on her acceptance. (SS photo)

MOSCOW --- The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov armed with Kalibr cruise missiles has entered the final stage of shipbuilders’ trials, the Severnaya Shipyard reported on Friday.



"The shipbuilders’ and the subsequent state trials will last through December. Following the results of the trials and the conclusions by the state commission, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov will make a decision on accepting the warship for service in the Northern Fleet," the press office said in a statement.



The frigate’s crew and the delivery team will check the operation of all the shipboard systems, mechanisms, equipment and weapon systems," the statement says.



The frigate displaces 5,000 tonnes and is 135 meters long. It carries the Kalibr cruise missile system as its main armament. Earlier, the Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov entered service with the Russian Navy.



Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and the Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.



The Frigate "Admiral of the Fleet Kasatonov" Went to the Final Stage of Factory Tests

(Source: Severnaya Shipyard; issued August 23, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia --- The frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of Kasatonov”, built at the Northern Shipyard, went to the final stage of factory tests. During their conduct, the crew and the delivery team must verify the operation of all systems, mechanisms, equipment, technical means and systems, weapons and weapons.



Factory running and subsequent state tests will last until December. According to the results of tests and the conclusion of the state commission, the commander in chief of the Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov will decide on the introduction of the ship into the Northern Fleet.



The captain of the ship, Captain I Rank Ivan Rogatin, said: “We are leaving the sea for a sufficiently long time to prepare the ship for further service. I am sure that with the help of shipbuilders of the Northern Shipyard we will adequately fulfill all the numerous test tasks. The factory built a modern ship of the 21st century, and it has already been christened the "Master of the Seas." It is a great honor to serve on the latest ship, where many advanced technologies are applied.”



The frigate “Admiral of the Fleet of Kasatonov” is the first serial ship of the project 22350. It is designed to perform a wide range of tasks, including the defeat of surface ships, convoys, landing troops, search and destruction of submarines and ground targets, anti-aircraft, anti-submarine and anti-missile defense of ships and ships, joint operations with amphibious assault forces, sentinel service, state border protection, participation in counter-terrorism and peacekeeping operations, ensuring the protection of civilian vessels and production facilities military activity in crisis and sailing areas of the oceans.



