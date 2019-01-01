Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 23, 2019)

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, was awarded a $534,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for Horizontal Technology Integration Second Generation Forward Looking Infrared (2GF) Commander’s Independent Thermal Viewer (CITV), azimuth drive assemblies, azimuth drive armor caps and rings, spares, and engineering services.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 23, 2026.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W909MY-19-D-0015).



-ends-



