Ukrainian State Holding, Chinese Firms Strike Deal to Jointly Control Motor Sich

(Source: Ukraine Business Online; issued Aug. 21, 2019)

Ukrainian state military industrial corporation Ukroboronprom and Chinese firms Skyrizon Aircraft and Xinwei Technology Group reached an agreement to jointly control Motor Sich, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Aug. 19, citing anonymous sources in the government.



The Chinese firms will control a more than 50% stake in Ukraine's largest producer of aircraft engines, and will grant USD 100 min to Ukraine’s aviation industry, while Ukroboronprom will have a more than 25% stake. The deal is yet to be approved by Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee, Interfax-Ukraine reported.



A Chinese citizen who was the owner of Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment, a Chinese company, tried to purchase a stake of up to 48.8% in Motor Sich from its president Viacheslav Boguslayev in 2016, but the deal has been blocked by Ukraine’s Security Service, which also froze all Motor Sich shares from trading in April 2018.



The Chinese firms were planning to construct an engine assembly plant on Chinese territory with the use of Motor Sich parts and technologies, which Ukraine’s law enforcement bodies considered to be a threat to the country’s security.



Concorde analyst Alexander Paraschiy added: “This business deal can only be welcomed by the investment community. The situation with the alleged security threats and share freeze was very strange, damaging the country’s investment image, particularly among the Chinese. It was also especially damaging for the image of Motor Sich, among the few Soviet-era military producers in Ukraine that preserved their scientific potential.



“Motor Sich should be able to help revive the stalled local stock market after a positive decision by the Antimonopoly Committee and redistribution of shares among Chinese and Ukrainian companies.”



U.S. Aims to Block Chinese Acquisition of Ukrainian Aerospace Company (excerpt)

(Source: Wall Street Journal; published Aug. 23, 2019)

By Brett Forrest