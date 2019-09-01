The French Aerospace Industry Will Be Present at the MAKS Airshow in Russia (August 27th – September 1st 2019)

(Source: GIFAS; issued Aug. 26, 2019)

PARIS --- GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association, will lead on the French Pavilion (Hall F3) a delegation of 15 French companies presenting their know-how at the MAKS Airshow, from August 27th to September 1st 2019 on the Zhukovsky site, near Moscow.



The firms include prime contractors, equipment manufacturers, SMEs and maintenance specialists.



During this 2019 edition of the MAKS Airshow, will be present, and supported by GIFAS on the French Pavilion the following companies: AEROMETALS & ALLOYS, ALKAN, ATEQ – MEASUREMENT SOLUTIONS, AXON’CABLE, DEDIENNE AEROSPACE, DRAKA FILECA, HUTCHINSON, LAMECO, NICOMATIC, PERMASWAGE, RADIALL, SAFRAN, SEREME, THALES, TRELLEBORG SEALING SOLUTIONS.



In addition, AIRBUS, CFM International and ZEHR AERO (representing 5 companies: COBHAM, ADR, LISI AEROSPACE, TITEFLEX) will exhibit on their own stand.



GIFAS will represent the French industry on the occasion of the annual meeting of CEFIC, the French-Russian economic council driven at Minister level. GIFAS and its Russian partners (UAI and Roscosmos) contribute to the aeronautical and space workshops of CEFIC.





GIFAS (Groupement des Industries Françaises Aéronautiques et Spatiales), the French Aerospace Industries Association, is an industry body formed in 1908, that brings together some 400 companies ranging from the main prime contractors and system suppliers to SMEs that together form a cohesive, supportive and hard-driving high-technology sector specializing in the design, development, construction, marketing and maintenance of all aeronautical and space programmes and equipment, both civilian and military, as well as defence and security systems – planes, helicopters, drones, motors, devices and missiles, satellites and space launchers, major systems and equipment, defence and security systems.



GIFAS organizes the International Paris – Le Bourget Air Show every two years, which is the world’s premier aerospace event. The 53rd Paris-Le Bourget air Show will run from 21 to 27 June 2021. GIFAS represents an industry whose 2018 sales turnover was € 65.4 bn, and that exports 85% of its output.



