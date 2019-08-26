Irkut Corporation Presents MС-21 Aircraft in Public for First Time at Moscow MAKS-2019

(Source: Irkut Corporation; issued Aug 26, 2019)

Irkut Corporation (as part of UAC) will take part in the Moscow International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019.



Irkut Corporation will present MC-21-300 new generation passenger aircraft at MAKS-2019 for the first time. The aircraft participating the MAKS’ flying display is the FTV-1 which performed maiden flight. Two more aircraft are placed in static display. One of them, equipped with a two-class passenger cabin, is open for visiting by specialists and customers.



Visitors will also see Yak-130 combat trainer and Yak-152 trainer aircraft in the air and on the ground. They have been developed by the Yakovlev Design Bureau and are manufactured at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant. The Yak-130 aerobatic simulator will be available at the UAC's stand in Pavilion C-1.



The Su-30SM multi-role fighter and Yak-130 training aircraft manufactured by Irkut Corporation will be presented at the exposition of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Navy. The Russian Knights aerobatics team will demonstrate the unique flying capabilities of Su-30SM super maneuverable fighters. Naval aviation pilots will show aerobatics figures on Su-30SM during single flights.



