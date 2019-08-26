Rohde & Schwarz Provides A Future-Ready Investment for the Royal Navy

(Source: Rohde & Schwarz; issued August 26, 2019)

MÜNCHEN --- With the Royal Navy retaining its three Batch 1 River-class offshore patrol vessels (OPV) and the OPV(H), HMS Clyde until 2020, essential for protecting British waters, fisheries and national security, five new-generation Batch 2 OPVs have been ordered.



Three of these OPVs are expected to be in service with the Royal Navy by the end of the year. Rohde & Schwarz is providing turnkey communications solutions for both batches, supporting the future of the Royal Navy.



Rohde & Schwarz software defined radios (SDR) are designed for shipborne communications and feature a modular design, a high degree of flexibility and the latest technologies. Standards-based and proprietary waveforms make secure, voice and data communications in the HF and VHF/UHF frequency ranges possible.



The R&S M3SR Series 4100 HF radios are innovative, versatile SDRs that belong to the popular SOVERON radio family, designed for use in permanently connected deployment in beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications. They are installed in racks within a ship’s radio room or at a shore station, where they cover long-haul ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore communications. They support frequency hopping and provide interoperability with tactical radios in HF operating modes.



The R&S M3SR Series 4400 VHF/UHF radios offer military customers LOS communications with a flexible range of applications, NATO and proprietary EPM (ECCM) waveforms. Military data transmission methods such as LINK 11 and LINK 22 are supported.



“We are very proud of our work for the UK and that we help to provide a safe, future-ready investment for the Royal Navy,” says Hansjörg Herrbold, Vice President Market Segment Navy, Rohde & Schwarz. “Trusted by customers and with a reliability built over decades, Rohde & Schwarz stands for highest standard, demonstrating value for money and again that we are able to bring support locally and act globally. The SOVERON family saves on logistics effort and reduces operating costs. In particular, the costs of warehousing spare parts and of maintenance are reduced tremendously, due to the increased reliability of our products.” In addition, SDRs can be kept up-to-date using SW updates.



Further Rohde & Schwarz naval successes in the UK include providing communications solutions to the Royal Navy's Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carriers, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's Bay Class Vessels, and the Type 26 Global Combat Ship.





The Rohde & Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative communications, information and security products for professional users. On June 30, 2018, Rohde & Schwarz had approximately 11,500 employees. The independent group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year (July to June). The company has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. Internationally, it has subsidiaries in more than 70 countries, with regional hubs in Asia and America.



