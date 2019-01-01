Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 26, 2019)

Raytheon Co., El Segundo, California, is awarded $74,091,217 for cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00055 to a previously awarded contract (N00019-16-C-0002).



This modification procures pre-operational support for the Next Generation Jammer-Mid Band pod through the completion of the engineering, manufacturing and development (EMD) phase as well as development, test and evaluation (DT&E) activities.



Procured support includes organizational-level maintenance, repair, supply chain management, and material support for equipment delivered under the EMD contract, and associated peculiar support equipment/test, measurement, and diagnostic equipment to support DT&E.



Work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi (39%); Dallas, Texas (35%); El Segundo, California (16%); Andover, Massachusetts (8%); and Fort Wayne, Indiana (2%), and is expected to be completed in December 2021.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,228,948 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



