S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defense System

(Source: Turkish Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 27, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

S-400 Uzun Menzilli Bölge Hava ve Füze Savunma Sisteminin ikinci batarya malzemelerinin Mürted Hava Meydanı/Ankara’ya intikaline bugün itibariyle başlandı. İntikal faaliyeti takriben bir ay sürecektir.https://t.co/qI5fgYD2AY#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/ZZ4bQ36seQ — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 27, 2019

To meet Turkey's air and missile defense needs in the long range area, a contract for the supply of an Air and Missile Defense System was signed on April 11, 2017 for S-400 long-range missiles.Delivery of the equipment for the first battery of said Missile Defense System was completed between 12-25 July 2019.In this context, the transfer of the second battery materials of the S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defense System to Mürted Airport / Ankara has started today.The transfer activity will take approximately one month.-ends-