S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defense System
(Source: Turkish Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 27, 2019)
(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)
To meet Turkey's air and missile defense needs in the long range area, a contract for the supply of an Air and Missile Defense System was signed on April 11, 2017 for S-400 long-range missiles.

Delivery of the equipment for the first battery of said Missile Defense System was completed between 12-25 July 2019.

In this context, the transfer of the second battery materials of the S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defense System to Mürted Airport / Ankara has started today.

The transfer activity will take approximately one month.

