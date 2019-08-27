S-400 Uzun Menzilli Bölge Hava ve Füze Savunma Sisteminin ikinci batarya malzemelerinin Mürted Hava Meydanı/Ankara’ya intikaline bugün itibariyle başlandı. İntikal faaliyeti takriben bir ay sürecektir.https://t.co/qI5fgYD2AY#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/ZZ4bQ36seQ— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) August 27, 2019
Delivery of the equipment for the first battery of said Missile Defense System was completed between 12-25 July 2019.
In this context, the transfer of the second battery materials of the S-400 Long Range Air and Missile Defense System to Mürted Airport / Ankara has started today.
The transfer activity will take approximately one month.
