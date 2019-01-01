Statement on Recent Attacks in Iraq

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 26, 2019)

Department of Defense Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan R. Hoffman provided the following statement:



“U.S. forces did not conduct the recent attack on a convoy or any recent attacks that resulted in the explosion of ammunition storage facilities in Iraq. Statements to the contrary are false, misleading, and inflammatory.



“We support Iraqi sovereignty and have repeatedly spoken out against any potential actions by external actors inciting violence in Iraq. The government of Iraq has the right to control their own internal security and protect their democracy. They are conducting an investigation into the recent attacks accordingly.



“As guests of Iraq, U.S. forces operate at the invitation of the Iraqi government and comply with all laws and directions. Furthermore, we are fully cooperating with the investigation.”



-ends-



