Rafael Expands Operations In India and Announces New Facility with Astra

(Source: Rafael Ltd.; issued August 28, 2019)

Astra Rafael Communication System (ARC), a Joint Venture between Astra Microwave Pvt Ltd. and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. of Israel, inaugurated their state-of-the-art facility at Hardware Technology Park, Hyderabad on 27 August 2019.



The occasion was graced by Shri G Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Minister of State, Home Affairs, in the presence of H.E. Mr. Ron Malka, Hon'ble Ambassador of Israel to India.



The Joint venture, setup on a 51:49 percent basis with all regulatory approvals, is in line with the Government's "Make in India" initiative and will invest in high-end technology and advanced production techniques to design, develop and manufacture state-of-the-art Tactical Communication systems (BNET), for the Indian Armed Forces.



The Joint Venture’s focus is on leveraging the technological ability and indigenous manufacturing capability of AMPL, combined with the state-of-the-art technology expertise of RAFAEL, to support the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces in the ‘Make in India’ program. It is envisioned that ARC will emerge as a leader at the forefront of technology in the Tactical Communication domains. This green field Joint Venture envisages creation of significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, import substitution and foreign direct investments into the country.



ARC would soon be India's first private sector company to manufacture cutting-edge Software Defined Radios in multiple variants, at its facility spread across an area of over 20,000 sq.ft. ARC will also be involved in the development and manufacture of a wide range of other advanced capabilities, with the aim of opening new export markets.



RAFAEL’s President and CEO, Maj. Gen (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even: “Our cooperation with India is strategic. This has been demonstrated a number of times, not just in declarations, but in actions. The inauguration of the facility here today is yet another proof of RAFAEL’s implementation of India’s Prime Minister’s MAKE IN INDIA strategy and policy and of our ongoing and uncompromising support for the needs and requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.”



COO ARC, Brig Ravi Hariharan: “ARC is a company which is starting into the business of revolutionising the communication domain in the defence environment. Currently we have ongoing orders for providing state of the art Software Defined Radios to the Indian Air Force. We intend to work with all the players in this strategic sphere, both public and private sector to create a great environment for defence electronics. ARC would like to acknowledge the contributions made by both Astra Microwave and Rafael in helping this company come alive and allow us to contribute to the country’s much-needed indigenous defence capability. “





Astra Microwave Products Limited (AMPL), is a 27-year-old Public Listed Company with headquarters in Hyderabad, focused on RF and Microwave Electronics business since its inception. AMPL, with over 1100 employees, has an annual turnover in excess of Rs 400 crores with continuous investment in infrastructure, captive test facilities and other resources.



Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is one of Israel's largest defense companies with 2018 annual revenues of over $2.5 billion. The 8,000 plus strong work force of Rafael develops and manufactures advanced defense systems for the Israeli Defense Forces and the defense establishment, as well as for foreign customers around the world. In 2017 the company was awarded the contract for supply of SDRs to the Indian Air Force.



Astra Rafael Comsys Private Limited (ARC) is engaged in the prime business areas of Tactical Communications (Software Defined Radio), Electronic Warfare and SIGINT systems. Incorporated on 13 Oct 2015 under the Ministry of Corporates Affairs, India, the manufacturing plant is located in Hardware Tech Park, in close vicinity of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad as part of an approx. 20,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility.



The JV company ARC was created formally on 10 March 2016 through a joint venture agreement. As on date, ARC has commenced operations with 32 personnel, largely comprising of skilled technical manpower with plans to provide employment to an estimated 185 personnel in the next two years.



