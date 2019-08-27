Denmark – Airborne Low Frequency Sonar System and Sonobuoys

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug 27, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Denmark nine (9) AN/AQS-22 Airborne Low Frequency Sonar (ALFS) systems and six hundred (600) AN/SSQ-36/53/62 Sonobuoys with support for an estimated cost of $200 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 27, 2019.



The Government of Denmark has requested to buy nine (9) AN/AQS-22 Airborne Low Frequency Sonar (ALFS) systems; six hundred (600) AN/SSQ-36/53/62 Sonobuoys; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; communication equipment; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $200 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of Denmark, a NATO ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress within Europe.



The proposed sale will improve Denmark’s capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems. The ALFS and Sonobuoys will provide the capability to perform anti-submarine warfare missions. Denmark will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. Denmark will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems in Oswego, New York. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Denmark.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



