Republic of Korea – MK-54 Lightweight Torpedoes

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug 27, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of thirty-one (31) MK 54 All Up Round lightweight torpedoes with support for an estimated cost of $72 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 27, 2019.



The Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested to buy thirty-one (31) MK 54 All Up Round lightweight torpedoes. Also included are torpedo containers, Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP) with containers, Fleet Exercise Section (FES) and fuel tanks, air launch accessories for fixed wing, torpedo spare parts, training, publications, support and test equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $72 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by meeting the legitimate security and defense needs of one of the closest allies in the INDOPACOM Theater. The Republic of Korea is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist the Republic of Korea in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The Republic of Korea Navy intends to utilize MK 54 lightweight torpedoes on its P-8A aircraft. The ROK will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Raytheon Integrated Defense System, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of the proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the ROK. However, U.S. Government Engineering and Technical Services may be required on an interim basis for training and technical assistance.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



