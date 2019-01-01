Russia, Turkey in Talks on Delivery of Electronic Warfare Systems, Fighter Jets — Official

(Source: TASS; published Aug. 28, 2019)

ZHUKOVSKY, Russia --- Moscow and Ankara are in talks on the delivery of Russian electronic warfare systems, as well as the Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets to Turkey, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told reporters on the sidelines of the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon.



"Today’s talks with my Turkish counterpart, head of Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate Ismail Demir, will definitely be important. We will continue to discuss issues on our agenda, which concern the S-400 systems, we will also move forward in relation to the Su-35 and the possible delivery of the Su-57," he said.



According to Shugayev, Ankara is interested in purchasing Russian aircraft in light of Turkey’s suspension from the F-35 program. "We know that Turkey and the US have arrived at an impasse as far as the F-35 planes are concerned, so there is a great interest in our aircraft. It is too early to speak about talks on specific contracts, there have been no requests. As usual, we need to hold consultations first," he pointed out.



"In addition, possible deliveries and cooperation in the electronic warfare field are also on the agenda," Shugayev added.



On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspected Russia’s fifth generation fighter jet Sukhoi Su-57 at the MAKS air show.



The MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon is being held in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, between August 27 and September 1. Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Rostec State Corporation are the event’s organizers. The salon has brought together 827 companies from 33 countries, including 184 foreign companies.



-ends-



