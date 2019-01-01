Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 27, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $25,252,703 for modification P00052 to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-16-C-0004.



This modification is for an F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter regional maintenance repair and upgrade facility for the Government of Japan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.



Work will be performed in Nagoya, Japan (65%); Ft Worth, Texas (26%); Greenville, South Carolina (7%); Orlando, Florida (2%); and El Segundo, California (1%), and is expected to be completed no later than September 2022.



FMS funds in the amount of $25,252,703 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



