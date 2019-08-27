Hungary – AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug 27, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Hungary of one hundred and eighty (180) AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) with support for an estimated cost of $500 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 27, 2019.



The Government of Hungary has requested to buy one hundred and eighty (180) AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), and four (4) spare AIM-120C-7 AMRAAM guidance sections.



Also included are four (4) spare AIM-120C-7 control sections, six (6) AMRAAM training missiles (CATM-120C), missile containers, classified software (for the AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel Radar requested by Hungary through Direct Commercial Sale), spare and repair parts, cryptographic and communication security devices, precision navigation equipment, other software, site surveys, weapons system equipment and computer software support, publications and technical documentation, common munitions and test equipment, repair and return services and equipment, personnel training and training equipment, integration support and test equipment, and U.S. Government and contractor, engineering, technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The total estimated cost is $500 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. This sale is consistent with U.S. initiatives to provide key allies in the region with modern systems that will enhance interoperability with U.S forces and increase security.



Hungary intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to deter regional threats and strengthen its homeland defense. This sale will contribute to Hungary's interoperability with the United States and other allies. Hungary should not have any difficulties absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor and integrator will be Raytheon Missile Systems of Tucson, AZ. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of additional U.S. Government and contractor representatives to Hungary.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



