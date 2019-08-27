China’s Navy ‘Set to Pick J-20 Stealth Jets for Its Next Generation Carriers’ (excerpt)

(Source: South China Morning Post; published Aug 27, 2019)

By Minnie Chan

The Chinese Navy is said to have selected the J-20 stealth fighter to operate from its new aircraft carriers, but it will not be simple to carry out the necessary modifications and to maintain its stealth coating without degrading its radar signature. (Wikipedia photo)

China’s military is likely to pick the country’s first active stealth fighter, the J-20, for its next generation aircraft carriers, according to military sources and a recent report on state media.The J-20, made by the Chengdu Aerospace Corporation (CAC), appears to have a won a head-to-head contest with the FC-31, a fighter made by another company which is still undergoing testing.A military insider told the South China Morning Post that the Central Military Commission, the People’s Liberation Army’s top decision-making body, now favoured adapting the J-20 for its new carriers.“The Chengdu Aerospace Corporation will announce some new products, which will include a new version of their J-20. You can guess what type it will be,” the military insider, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, said.The FC-31 was independently developed by CAC’s sister company Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC), which also produced the J-15 – the jets currently in use on the country’s only active aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.Both aerospace firms are subsidiaries of the state-owned giant Aviation Industry Corporation of China, which specialises in designing and developing military aircraft, and were set up to ensure benign competition between manufacturers. (end of excerpt)-ends-