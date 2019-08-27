Japan – Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA Missiles

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Aug 27, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Japan of up to seventy-three (73) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA with support for an estimated cost of $3.295 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on August 27, 2019.



The Government of Japan has requested to buy up to seventy-three (73) Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missiles. Also included are MK 29 Canisters with packing, handling, storage, and transportation (PHS&T) kits; up to ten (10) Special Assignment Airlift Mission (SAAM) flights; U.S. Government and contractor representatives' technical assistance, engineering and logistical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated cost is $3.295 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will provide Japan with increased ballistic missile defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor for the SM-3 Block IIA All Up Rounds will be Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona. The prime contractor for the MK 29 Canisters and PHS&T kits will be BAE Systems, Minneapolis, Minnesota. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to Japan involving U.S. Government and contractor representatives for technical reviews, support, and oversight for approximately five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



