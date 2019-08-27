Putin Pitches New Warplane to Erdogan as U.S.-Turkey Ties Strain (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Aug. 27, 2019)

By Stepan Kravchenko and Henry Meyer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the guest of honor at Tuesday’s official opening of the MAKS aerospace show near Moscow, and was shown the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter by Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Kremlin photo)





Putin told reporters Tuesday that Russia’s ready to “actively discuss” further sales and even joint production of weapons following Turkey’s purchase of an advanced S-400 air-defense system that prompted the dispute with Trump.



“We talked about cooperation on the Su-35” fighter jet and “about possible work even on the new Su-57 plane,” Putin said, after he and Erdogan inspected the cockpit of the fifth-generation warplane at an airshow outside Moscow.



Erdogan said Turkey wants to continue “solidarity in many areas of defense industry” with Russia, including in fighter jets, and “we’ll develop rapidly.” The two leaders also sought to ease a rift over fighting in Syria’s Idlib region.



Erdogan’s visit follows the U.S. decision last month to suspend Turkey’s ability to buy and help build the advanced F-35 stealth warplane in retaliation for defying Trump and taking delivery of the S-400. Putin said shipment of a second S-400 battery began Tuesday. The U.S. says acquiring the system is incompatible with Turkey’s role in NATO and the F-35 program because it may allow Russia to glean information about the fighter’s advanced technology. (end of excerpt)





Click here for the full story, on the Bloomberg News website.



(ends)



International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019

(Source: Russian President’s Office; issued August 27, 2019)

ZHUKOVSKY, Moscow Region --- Vladimir Putin and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke at the opening of the 14th International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019.



The presidents toured the exposition featuring the latest aircraft, including the newest Russian Su-57 fighter jet, the Su-35 fighter jet, the Ka-62 medium helicopter and the Mi-38 heavy utility helicopter.



Next they inspected the Be-200 amphibious aircraft. Vladimir Putin updated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the basic specifications of this plane and invited him to board the MC-21 passenger aeroplane, where they examined the cockpit and the passenger cabin.



The presidents also watched the air show, which featured Russian aircraft, including the medium-range MC-21–300 prototype, the first mass-produced Mi-38 helicopter with a luxury cabin and Su-57 fifth-generation fighters.



The two presidents also visited the Roscosmos pavilion, where they were shown the production of NPO Lavochkin, RSC Energia and NPO Energomash. They talked to the crew of the International Space Station via videoconference, congratulating them on the docking with the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft.





Speech by President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the MAKS-2019 Opening Ceremony





President Erdogan, ladies and gentlemen, colleagues, friends,



I am delighted to welcome the participants and guests of the International Aviation and Space Salon and above all, our good friend, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



I am confident that all our foreign partners and, of course, our Turkish friends want to see the achievements of the Russian aircraft industry and to learn about the technical capabilities of the latest-generation equipment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, and this offers new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.



I would like to say that we appreciate international interest in the Russian aviation and space salon, which we see as recognition of Russia’s huge intellectual, research, technological and export potential, as well as its unique aircraft manufacturing traditions, which make Russia a leader in the global aerospace industry.



We understand that the prospects of the aircraft industry largely depend on broad international cooperation, the close integration of the projects our designers and scientists are working on, and on the efficient use of production facilities.



We are interested in the MAKS air show gaining further recognition as a respected platform for business exchanges, sharing ideas and signing mutually beneficial contracts. This is the 14th time that MAKS has brought together all those interested in the history, present and future of aviation and, as always, it harmoniously combines lucid research and practical content and a vibrant show.



As usual, visitors will have the chance to see the products of leading aviation enterprises from around the world; I would like to highlight in particular the key aerospace corporations of China. China is a partner of the current air show.



Among the innovations presented at this year’s air show, which will be of interest to both specialists and visitors, there are new promising developments for unmanned systems and for small and business aviation, as well as breakthrough projects in the civil aircraft industry such as the MC-21 aircraft, and the Mi-38 and Ka-62 helicopters.



The unique historical exhibition of the legendary Soviet aircraft is sure to impress visitors. Some of the craft were found on the battlefields of World War II and restored enabling them to fly again.



And of course, the MAKS programme includes a spectacular performance by virtuoso aerobatics teams and demonstration flights of the latest Russian aircraft.



I would like to thank everyone who prepared the 14th International Aviation and Space Salon and those who will work hard at its venues in the coming days.



I wish all the participants and guests of the air show great success, fruitful meetings and contacts and a clear sky overhead.



Thank you.



-ends-



