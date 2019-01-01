Bell 505 Jet Ranger X Fleet Surpasses 20,000 Flight Hours

(Source: Bell Helicopter; issued Aug. 28, 2019)

FORT WORTH, TX --- Bell Textron Inc. announced the Bell 505 Jet Ranger X has surpassed more than 20,000 flight hours. Bell has delivered 200 aircraft to customers operating the aircraft spanning six continents.



Since the first delivery in 2017, the global fleet has logged more than 20,000 hours, marking one of Bell’s fastest growing accumulation of flight hours of any current commercial platform.



“Our Bell 505 operators rely on the aircraft to perform from the beginning of each day to when their mission is complete,” said LaShan Bonaparte, program director, Bell 505 and Bell 429. “Logging more than 20,000 flight hours is very impressive for an aircraft in service less than three years. This achievement is a testament to the Bell 505’s performance and our customer’s confidence in the aircraft.”



With a speed of 125 knots (232 km/h) and useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kg), the Bell 505 is Bell’s new five-seat aircraft designed for safety, efficiency and reliability using advanced avionics technology. It incorporates proven dynamic components, advanced aerodynamic design, a dual channel FADEC Turbomeca Arrius 2R engine and best-in-class value.





