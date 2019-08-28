Collins Aerospace to Support L3Harris in Bringing New Capabilities to the Cockpit of 176 C-130H Aircraft for the USAF

(Source: Collins Aerospace; issued Aug 28, 2019)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --– Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. has been selected by L3Harris Technologies to play a key role in the U.S. Air Force’s C-130H Avionics Modernization Program Increment 2 (AMP INC 2) program.



The fleet of 176 C-130H aircraft, operated by the Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserve, will be equipped with Collins Aerospace’s Flight2 integration avionics system and will expand the company’s position as a global leader in C-130 modifications.



Once on contract, Collins Aerospace’s Flight2 avionics will replace over 100 analog instruments in the current cockpit with seven multifunctional displays (MFD), three control display units (CDU), and a new digital autopilot. These new systems will reduce workload, improve the pilots’ situational awareness, and improve the safety and reliability of the aircraft. The new displays also make it easier for the pilots to overlay flight plans, see nearby points-of-interest and view radar and threat information.



“Prior to our selection for the AMP INC 2 program, 190 C-130 aircraft have already been modified, or are on contract to be modified, with our proven Flight2 avionics. Our history of successful installations played a big role in our selection,” said Dave Schreck, vice president and general manager for Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace. “These aircraft are important to national security, and by working with L3Harris, our integrated avionics system will support the extension of the life of the planes for another 20 years.”



The avionics contract adds to the suite of nose-to-tail solutions that Collins Aerospace provides for the C-130 aircraft. Other products include propellers, wheels, brakes, secure communications, Head-up Displays/Enhanced Vision Systems (HUD/EVS) and advanced cargo loading systems.





Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Created in 2018 by bringing together UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins, Collins Aerospace has the capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.



-ends-



