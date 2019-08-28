UAC and COMAC Presented CR929 Program to Air Companies

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Aug 28, 2019)

On August, 28 United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and their joint venture, CRAIC, have hold Consultancy Committee on CR929 Program with the air companies during MAKS-2019.



The event is aimed at demonstration of the characteristics of the new long-range wide-body aircraft (LRWBA) to the potential customers and obtainment of their suggestions and proposals for the benefit of the final product. Air carriers and lease companies from Russia, China, CIS and a number of other countries have participated in the event.



“CR929 is a global product. Our main purpose is to achieve its commercial efficiency and to make a product attractive for passengers owing to its comfort and for the airlines owing to its excellent performance. We are aligning our business model to create an aircraft competitive at the global market. Our intention is not just to manufacture an aircraft, but to create a new product in long-range segment accompanied with such services as continued airworthiness management and conversion training courses for the flight crews and technical staff,” said CR929 Program Director from the Russian side, Mr. Sergey Fominykh.



The concept of new CR929 product in a long-range segment is represented by the aircraft itself and corresponding full-package services ensuring aircraft uninterrupted operation, reduction of operator’s costs required for establishment of own spare parts pool and parts turnover, coupled with aircraft maintenance and training of the flight crews and technical personnel.



Consultancy Committee with the air companies on CR929 Program was timed to coincide with the first demonstration of the full-size cabin mock-up of CR929 aircraft in Russia. 1:1 scale mock-up showcases CR929 LOPA providing a glimpse of the level of comfort in the first, business and economy classes to the potential customers and future passengers.



CR929 Program is currently at the design definition stage with configuration definition as the next milestone.



