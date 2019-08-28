Multi-National Allied Air Forces Arrive for Exercise Cobra Warrior

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Aug 28, 2019)

An Italian Air Force C-130J arrives at RAF Waddington for Exercise Cobra Warrior. The Royal Air Force says that RAF, German and Italian Typhoon Eurofighters and Israeli Defense Force F15s will take part in the exercise. (RAF photo)

German, Italian and Israeli personnel and equipment have been arriving on Station over the past few weeks prior to the start of Exercise COBRA WARRIOR next month. pic.twitter.com/Oecf3H6iBe — RAF Waddington (@RAFWaddington) August 29, 2019

The Israeli Air Force arrived in the UK today to take part in Ex Cobra Warrior 19. The aircraft are deployed from Tel Nof Air Base where they are operated by both 106 & 133 Sqn's. The deployment consists of 3 "C" and 4 "D" Boeing F-15 Baz aircraft, one of each is seen here. pic.twitter.com/HCbt4z68yE — Tom Gautier (@THGPhoto) August 28, 2019

Aircraft from the German, Italian and Israeli Air Forces have arrived at RAF Waddington to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior. They will join aircraft from the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force in high intensity large force tactical training over the coming weeks.Around 50 aircraft of various types will be participating in the exercise. The exercise will take place from the 1-20 September and will be controlled by directing staff at RAF Waddington.The Exercise Director, Group Captain Robert Barrett said: “The RAF welcomes the participation of our Air Force colleagues from other nations and we welcome the opportunity to train alongside all of the participating nations’ forces on this challenging exercise.”"Cobra Warrior offers us the opportunity to complete training within the Mission Employment Phase for our future Weapons Instructors. The level of training combined with the variety of training partners help achieve the required standards within the Weapons School Criteria," said Lieutenant Colonel Dirk Pingel, head of Weapons Instructor Training for the German Air Force."We are honoured to participate again in this very demanding and well organised international exercise. It will be a chance to fly with a selection of the best Weapon Instructors of the participating countries. Sharing our experiences will mutually increase our capabilities," said Colonel Urbano Floreani, 4th Wing Commander, Italian Air Force.-ends-