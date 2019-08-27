Air Force Delivers Last C-17 to India

(Source: US Air Force Materiel Command; issued Aug 27, 2019)

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center delivered the last available C-17 to the Indian Air Force on August 22, boosting the Indian Air Force’s fleet to 11 aircraft. (USAF photo)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio --- The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center delivered the last available C-17 Globemaster III to the Indian Air Force on Aug. 22, bringing the key ally’s existing C-17 fleet to 11 aircraft.



“Delivering the aircraft is a big deal,” said Richard Ulmen, AFLCMC Security Assistance Program Manager for the India C-17 program. “It’s an increase in strategic air lift for the Indian Air Force, it strengthens the partnership between our two nations and increases the interoperability of our militaries so we can assist each other on humanitarian and defense issues.”



While not the last C-17 to be made, the aircraft which was originally built by Boeing as a ‘White Tail’ – built without specific customer – was the very last to be sold.



“Working with Boeing and other stakeholders we brought the aircraft out of storage, configured it for Indian requirements and delivered it,” said Col. Scott Ekstrom, AFLCMC C-17 System Program Manager. It’s a game changer, with significant range, air refueling and strategic air lift capabilities.”



“It’s a phenomenal aircraft capable of short field operations,” Ulmen added. “It can carry a staggering amount of cargo, it’s easy to operate, highly sustainable, and a highly available aircraft.”



The C-17 which is operated by nine countries is widely considered to be the most flexible cargo aircraft.



It is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and cargo to main operating bases and directly to forward bases in deployment areas. In addition it can perform tactical airlift, airdrop missions and transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations.



The design of the aircraft (high-lift wing, slats, and externally blown flaps) allows it to operate through small, austere airfields. It can take off and land on runways as short as 3,500 feet and only 90 feet wide.



While the AFLCMC team was responsible for delivering the last C-17, their work doesn’t stop there. The team will continue to support the U.S. Air Force and partner nations C-17 fleets for years to come, in sustainment and acquisition, ensuring they stay in flight and operational.



