Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 28, 2019)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $500,000,000, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity single award contract for Qatar Emiri Air Force (QAEF) F-15QA aircrew and maintenance training.



This contract will provide F-15QA aircrew and maintenance training to support the QEAF.



Work will be performed at St. Louis, Missouri, and moving to Qatar in 2021 and is expected to be completed August 2026.



This is a sole-source requirement as the Boeing Co. has been country-designated as the sole-source provider for the F-15QA program, including F-15QA specific training, under the QEAF Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case QA-D-TAH.



FMS funds in the amount of $262,147,569 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Installation Contracting Agency/338th Specialized Contracting Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA3002-19-D-A007).



-ends-



