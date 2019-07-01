Rheinmetall to Exhibit at DSEI 2019

(Source: Rheinmetall Defence; issued Aug. 29, 2019)

Rheinmetall will be exhibiting at Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2019, the leading London trade fair which runs between September 10th and 13th.True to the motto "Force Protection is our Mission", Rheinmetall will be on hand with a representative selection of products from its extensive portfolio.The new independent UK-based joint venture for military vehicle design, manufacture and support, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), will be exhibiting for the first time. The joint venture was founded by Rheinmetall and BAE Systems on July 1st 2019. Headquartered in Telford in the West Midlands, the joint venture will sustain around 450 jobs across the UK and is well positioned for future growth.RBSL intends to play a major role in manufacturing the Boxer 8x8 for the British Army's Mechanised Infantry Vehicle (MIV) programme and other strategic combat vehicle programmes, while also providing support to the British Army's in-service tactical vehicle fleets – among them the Modular Bridging System which is RBSL's proposed solution to the UK MOD's Project Tyro.At the Rheinmetall stand at DSEI, a Boxer infantry group variant will be on display. Rheinmetall will also be demonstrating its expertise in tactical combat vehicles upgrade programmes. On show is the Group's demonstrator for the Challenger 2 Life Extension Project (LEP).Robotics are already changing the battlefield of the future today. Thanks to its modular design, Rheinmetall's unmanned Mission Master vehicle can be adapted to a wide range of applications. The Cargo, Rescue and Protection versions will be presented at DSEI.As a leading supplier for soldier systems, sensors, effectors, networking and C4I systems, Rheinmetall sets extraordinary standards in the digitisation of armed forces. The Düsseldorf-based specialist for security and mobility continues to widen its lead in the soldier system market with solutions like Argus New Generation and Gladius 2.0. At DSEI 2019, Rheinmetall's Lance medium-calibre turret will be networked with the Gladius soldier system. This is achieved via the cutting-edge TacNet command and control system.The Group is allocating considerable space to its force protection solutions, which range from hard ballistic inserts for bullet-resistant vests to state-of-the-art standoff active protection systems for armoured vehicles. For the first time in Europe, Rheinmetall is showcasing its Hybrid Protection Module. Combining active and passive protection technology, it can be integrated into vehicles.Rheinmetall's comprehensive expertise in the air defence domain is also on show at DSEI 2019, embodied in its innovative Skynex system. The Skynex configuration on display at London features the remotely operated, network-capable Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk3 bolstered by a Sentinel interceptor drone.Rheinmetall also numbers among the world's foremost suppliers in the field of training and simulation, where it makes a crucial contribution to enhancing the operational effectiveness of numerous armed forces and law enforcement agencies. Rheinmetall will also be showcasing its Osiris software for command and staff training and operational research as well as its new "Total Ship Training" system, an integrated simulation-based approach for training entire ships' crews ashore.Furthermore, at DSEI 2019 Rheinmetall is presenting its comprehensive expertise in practically every capability category. Among other things, these include the Group's weapon and ammunition systems that are a match for the latest threats, enabling a swift, scalable response; and innovative, network-capable sensors for applications on land, at sea and in the air.We look forward to seeing you at DSEI 2019 at our stand S7-200.-ends-