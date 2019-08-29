Invitation to the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce.

(Source: Rosomak S.A; issued Aug 29, 2019)

The International Defense Industry Exhibition in Kielce is, next to the Paris and London fairs, the most important event in the defense industry in Europe. Each year, the exhibition is visited by tens of thousands of guests from around the world, including heads of state, official delegations, representatives of governments, embassies, ministries of defence and army staffs.



This event, in addition to presenting the latest achievements of the arms industry, is an excellent opportunity for business meetings, signing contracts and establishing contacts. MSPO takes place under the Honorary Patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland, Mr. Andrzej Duda, which further emphasizes his rank and prestige.



The leitmotif of this year's twenty-seventh edition of the fair will be the United States National Exhibition and the twentieth anniversary of the Polish Armed Forces Exhibition. In addition, on Saturday, September 7, during the Open Day, the equipment presented during the fair will be available to all visitors of Targi Kielce.



This year at MSPO Rosomak S.A. will present three new vehicles: Heavy Wheeled Evacuation and Technical Rescue Vehicle "HARDUN", Rosomak 8X8 XP and Armoured Personnel Carrier 6X6.



Heavy Wheeled Evacuation and Technical Rescue Vehicle "HARDUN" is a vehicle with high payload and increased mobility with 8x8 drive system, designed to perform the tasks of technical support of subunits equipped with wheeled vehicles, in particular KTO Rosomak and vehicles based on Rosomak chassis.



The new 8X8 Rosomak XP wheeled platform was created on the basis of previous experience, gained during operation of KTO Rosomak vehicles, setting a new standard for the construction of 8x8 wheeled vehicle platforms.



The Armoured Personnel Carrier 6x6 design was based on proven concept used in the Rosomak APC family. High power combined with limited size and weight, provides good manoeuvring capabilities and allows for easy drive in difficult terrain.



