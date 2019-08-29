Patria’s Latest Technology Featured at DSEI

(Source: Patria; issued Aug 29, 2019)

Patria attends DSEI 2019 event held on 10-13th September at ExCel in London showcasing Patria 6x6 vehicle, Patria Nemo mortar system and several special products related to intelligence, surveillance and command and control systems. Patria’s stand is located at exhibition lot S5-260.



Patria 6X6 is a successor to the Pasi Armoured Personnel Carrier and to complement the vehicle fleets of customers of the legendary Patria AMV 8X8. Patria 6X6 is a multipurpose transport vehicle. The chassis structure is based on the same components as the AMV, but with one less axle. The vehicle is driven by all three axles and steered from the front two, or all three, depending on its equipage. Optional equipage can be added to bring the 6X6 closer to the AMV. For example, various ballistic and mine protection levels, weapon systems, self-protection systems and other interior equipment are available.



Patria Nemo, a turreted, remote-controlled 120 mm mortar system, is an indirect fire support system, but due to its direct fire capability, it can also be used for self-defence. It can also fire Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI) fire missions where up to 5 grenades are hitting the target simultaneously. The light and compact turret is easily installable on light, tracked chassis or wheeled armoured vehicles in the 6x6/8x8 class.



CANDL is a compact data link for air-to-air and air-to-ground applications requiring high reliability, low probability of detection and interception, dynamic networking with several members and long communication ranges. CANDL is perfect data link for example Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT) operations, Intra-Flight Data Links (IFDL) and Live Virtual Constructive training (LVC) systems.



ARIS is a remote operable Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) system used to intercept, identify, record and analyze radar signals. With ARIS you can master strategic ELINT in today’s complex signal environment, get excellent spectrum awareness and make fast and accurate updates to ELINT databases.



ARIS-E is a new Electronic Support Measures (ESM) product building on ARIS. It provides automatic identification, real-time geolocation and tracking of radars on the battlefield. ARIS and ARIS-E together deliver comprehensive tools for strategic and tactical ELINT/ESM for various needs.



MUSCL passive radar system is a covert and easily deployable air surveillance system, using signals from existing radio and TV broadcast networks for target detection and tracking.



TADS is a Tactical Debriefing System that provides instant debriefing of military missions and training exercises from single sortie to large joint forces campaigns involving all branches and LVC (live, virtual, constructive training) scenarios. TADS visualize in details order of battle, weapon and sensor usage as well as electronic warfare activities giving practical and precise feedback to improve the performance of your pilots and operators.



