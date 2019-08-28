Military Cooperation with the Southern Neighbour

(Source: Poland Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 28, 2019)

Poland and the Czech Republic have signed an agreement on cooperation of their military aviation. This is the result of today's Polish-Czech consultations and meetings of Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and Lubomir Metnar, the Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic.



Ministers chaired talks on defence cooperation of both countries, in particular bilateral cooperation in the field of military aviation. The heads of defence ministries discussed joint projects and cooperation of the armed forces within the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union. After the talks of ministerial delegations, defence ministers met with foreign ministers of both countries and continued talks in the quadriga format.



Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and his counterpart from the Czech Republic took part in the plenary session of intergovernmental consultations chaired by Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland and Andrej Babis, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.



The Polish-Czech consultations in Warsaw ended with the signing by Mariusz Blaszczak and Lubomir Metnar of the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation between Polish and Czech military aviation. The agreement regulates the military aircraft flights in the airspace of both countries, cooperation within the integrated NATO air defence system, as well as the transport or training flights during joint exercises and air operations, and investigation of air accidents.



Sixth Polish - Czech intergovernmental consultations took place in Warsaw on August 28. Intergovernmental consultations are held alternately in both countries. The previous ones took place on November 15, 2018 in Prague.



-ends-



