Hensoldt Installs First Two TRS-4D Radars on U.S. Navy Freedom-Class LCSs

(Source: Forecast International; issued Aug 22, 2019)

VIENNA, Va. --- Sensor solutions provider Hensoldt of Vienna, Va., has successfully installed the first two of its TRS-4D naval radars aboard the U.S. Navy's Freedom-Class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS). After passing acceptance trials on Lake Michigan without issue, the radar on-board LCS 17 (Indianapolis) was delivered by Freedom Class LCS prime contractor Lockheed Martin to the U.S. Navy. The second radar was installed aboard LCS 19 (St. Louis) and is preparing for acceptance trials.



"System characteristics of the TRS-4D are an excellent match for the environment LCS faces," says Ken Loy, Managing Director of Hensoldt. "The radar's AESA technology delivers increased sensitivity to detect smaller targets with greater accuracy, as well as faster track generation to give LCS more time to react to advanced threats."



The TRS-4D (recently designated by U.S. Navy as the SPS-80) radar for the LCS is a rotating version of the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) fixed panel TRS-4D radar currently going aboard the German F-125 frigates. The manufacturer says that the TRS 4D will be the first AESA rotating radar aboard a U.S. Navy ship. Currently, 8 TRS-4D are under contract for the Freedom-Class LCSs. Six of them have passed factory acceptance.



The new radar combines mechanical and electronic azimuth scanning to achieve fast generation of target tracks. This software-defined radar is programmable by the customer, enabling changes to radar characteristics to match future threats that evolve over the life of the ship. The ability to customize the characteristics of the TRS-4D radar enables designers to maximize the inherent modularity of LCS variants to best suit a specific LCS configuration.



