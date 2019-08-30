Hanwha Systems Wins Contract to Upgrade Philippine Naval Vessels

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued Aug 30, 2019)

SEOUL --- Hanwha Systems Co., a major South Korean defense firm, has signed a deal with the Philippines to export a ship combat system, an arms procurement agency official said Friday.



Under the 30 billion-won (US$24.82 million) contract signed Tuesday, Hanwha will supply the ship combat system to the Philippine Navy for its project to upgrade three 3,000-ton frigates, according to the official of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



By integrating equipment at naval vessels, the ship combat system generates and shares information on tactical situations.



Under the contract, Hanwha will also export electronic warfare equipment and sonar systems for frigate ships, he added.



Meanwhile, DAPA held a seminar in Manila on Wednesday, involving dozens of government officials from South Korea and the Philippines, as well as some 13 Korean defense companies.



"The event served as a venue for the two sides to discuss ways to further boost their defense industry ties and for the Korean companies to promote their weapons systems," DAPA said in a release.



-ends-



