Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 29, 2019)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) of Poway, California. was awarded a maximum $78,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92403-18-D-0006) with firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract line items with potential maximum estimated values of $93,000,000 for:



-- the integration and testing support for the Medium Altitude Long Endurance Tactical (MALET) MQ-9 and MQ-1C Special Operations Forces Peculiar (SOF-p) modifications;

-- procurement of GA-ASI developed and produced aircraft modification kits; and

-- analysis and studies to inform government decision on potential future MALET MQ-9 and MQ-1C SOF-p modifications.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; procurement; or operation and maintenance funding may be used depending on the requirement.



The ordering period for this contract is valid for five years.



The majority of work will be performed in Poway and is expected to be completed by September 2023.



This contract was awarded in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Authority 6.302-1, - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

