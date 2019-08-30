Modernized Missiles of the “Vilkha-M” Multiple Launch Rocket System Have Been Tested in the South of the Odesa Region

(Source: National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine; issued Aug. 30, 2019)

На півдні Одеської області відбулися випробування модернізованих ракет реактивної системи залпового вогню «Вільха-М»https://t.co/j41R9RrHaY pic.twitter.com/7TYWonVYIs — Прес-служба РНБОУ (@rnbo_gov_ua) August 30, 2019

On August 30, the tests of modernized missiles of the "Vilkha-M" multiple launch rocket system with increased strike radius took place in the Odesa region.The firing was completed successfully. This was reported by Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Serhiy Kryvonos after the tests were completed.Mr. Kryvonos noticed that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine had adopted a number of decisions to ensure the early adoption and supply of new missiles for multiple launch rocket systems."Vilkha-M" missiles were developed by designers of the state enterprise "State Kyiv Design Bureau "Luch" in cooperation with other state and private Ukrainian defense enterprises. Missiles will be produced in Ukraine in the closed cycle.