ThyssenKrupp Awarded with Approval for Additive Manufacturing by DNV GL

(Source: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems; issued Aug 30, 2019)

ThyssenKrupp awarded with approval for additive manufacturing by DNV GL ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems works closely together with international customers on the integration of additive manufactured parts on ships and submarines and therefore has a need for parts with acceptance test certification.



So far there have been no procedures and processes for this worldwide, but these have now been developed in close collaboration with ThyssenKrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing.



ThyssenKrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing has now become the world's first producer of 3D printed parts for maritime applications to obtain manufacturer approval from DNV GL.



DNV GL is the world's leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.



"Additive manufacturing will have a significant impact on the future maritime value chain. Producing components that have the same level of quality as conventionally manufactured parts and fulfil class requirements is key. At DNV GL, we are very pleased to certify that the ThyssenKrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing has demonstrated its ability to reliably produce metallic materials using additive manufacturing.



This is the first time DNV GL has awarded its Approval of Manufacturer certificate for Additive Manufactured Metallic Materials, and I would like to congratulate ThyssenKrupp AG on this outstanding achievement," says Geir Dugstad, Director of Ship Classification & Technical Director of DNV GL – Maritime.



"We are delighted that with ThyssenKrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing we now have a certified partner who can supply ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems with additive manufactured parts that meet both our own and our customers' high expectations. Together we are putting innovative solutions into our submarines and ships, setting new standards for the navy of the future," says Dr. Luis Alejandro Orellano, Chief Operating Officer ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.



The certificate means that ThyssenKrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing is an approved supplier for maritime and general industrial applications.



The approval covers the 3D printing and processing of austenitic stainless steel parts. Certification was also awarded for the acceptance process in accordance with EN 10204 and the associated product information, particularly the chemical and physical material characteristics. Approvals for individual special components are also being prepared.



The manufacturer approval confirms the high-quality standards applying at ThyssenKrupp TechCenter Additive Manufacturing and the engineering expertise of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.





ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is one of the world's leading system suppliers for submarines and naval surface vessels. The company has a history of naval shipbuilding that dates back centuries and offers state-of-the-art technologies, innovations and extensive and dependable services to customers around the world.



