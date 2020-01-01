Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 30, 2019)

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $115,736,303 cost-plus-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, cost and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for an upgrade to the Mk 48 mod 7 Common Broadband Advanced Sonar System (CBASS) heavyweight torpedo program, to include the following deliverables for associated subsystem electronic systems:

-- detail design,

-- engineering development models,

-- proof-of-design units,

-- proof-of-manufacturing units,

-- low-rate initial production units and

-- factory test equipment.



Also included in this procurement are related engineering and hardware repair services and provisioned-items orders. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $186,567,981.



Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (40%); Salt Lake City, Utah (18%); Middletown, Rhode Island (18%); Charleroi, Pennsylvania (17%); Cranston, Rhode Island (5%); and Annapolis, Maryland (2%), and is expected to be completed by February 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through August 2026.



Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,790,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with three offers received.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-6408).



-ends-

