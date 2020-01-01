Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Aug. 30, 2019)

Raytheon, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded $246,495,123 for an undefinitized contract action, performance-based logistics requirements contract for repair, upgrade, or replacement, required availability, required reliability, configuration management, inventory management and obsolescence management in support of the Close-In Weapon System, Land-based Phalanx Weapon System, Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) and SeaRAM.



This contract includes a two-year base period with one three-year option, which if exercised, will bring the contract ceiling value to $466,395,931.



Work will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky, and work is expected to be completed by August 2021; if the option is exercised, work will be completed by August 2024.



Annual working capital funds (Navy) will be obligated as individual task orders are issued and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1) and Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received.



Naval Supply Systems Command, Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N00383-19-D-VP01).



