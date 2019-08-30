THAAD System Successfully Intercepts Target in Missile Defense Flight Test
(Source: Missile Defense Agency; issued Aug. 30, 2019)
The THAAD system used a remote launch capability to detect, track and intercept a threat representative target during the latest test firing from Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands on August 30, 2019. (MDA photo)
MARSHALL ISLANDS --- The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency and U.S. Army soldiers of the E-62 Battery, 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conducted an intercept test early this morning of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) element of the nation's Ballistic Missile Defense System.
Preliminary indications are that planned flight test objectives were achieved and the target was successfully intercepted by the THAAD weapon system.
The test, designated Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-23, was the first time the THAAD system used a government-developed remote launcher kit that extended the range of the defended area.
“The Missile Defense Agency is committed to supporting the warfighter and we are proud of this success and the U.S. Army soldiers who executed this flight test,” said MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill. “This test demonstrates the expanding capabilities of the THAAD weapon system and its ability to intercept and destroy ballistic missile threats in defense of our nation, deployed forces and allies.”
While initial indications show the test met its primary objective, program officials will continue to evaluate system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test.
Soldiers from the E-62 Battery conducted radar operations, launcher and fire control operations using the same procedure they would use during combat. Simulating a real-world scenario, soldiers were unaware of the target-launch timing.
This was the 16th successful intercept in 16 attempts for the THAAD weapon system, which is designed to intercept threats both inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere. This rapidly-deployable system provides a critical capability for defense against ballistic missile attacks.
(ends)
Lockheed Martin's THAAD System Successfully Demonstrates Remote Launcher Capability During Intercept Test
(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Aug. 30, 2019)
KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Marshall Islands --- Lockheed Martin's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system successfully intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) target today in a missile defense test led by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency with critical support provided by the U.S. Army.
During the test, designated Flight Test THAAD (FTT-23), the THAAD system located at U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands successfully detected, tracked and intercepted a threat representative target using a THAAD launcher that was positioned at distance from the other THAAD end items.
The THAAD radar detected, acquired and tracked the target. The THAAD system then developed a fire control solution and launched an interceptor from a remotely-located THAAD launcher that destroyed the target's reentry vehicle.
The THAAD system now has the capability to physically untether a THAAD launcher from the battle manager and launch interceptors remotely, greatly enhancing launcher emplacement options and increasing the defended area.
"The enhanced THAAD system performed flawlessly in today's test, and we are proud to support the Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Army as they continue to demonstrate the system's unmatched capabilities," said Richard McDaniel, vice president of Upper Tier Integrated Air and Missile Defense Systems at Lockheed Martin. "This successful test paves the way for delivery of an urgent need capability that will enhance THAAD's emplacement options resulting in greater asset protection."