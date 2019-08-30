Navy Welcomes NUSHIP Stalwart

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued August 31, 2019)

The second Australian logistic support ship, the future HMAS Stalwart, was launched on August 30 at Navantia’s shipyard in Ferrol, Spain. (Navantia photo)

The Royal Australian Navy is another step closer to welcoming its new fleet of support tankers into service, following the successful launch of NUSHIP Stalwart at today’s ceremony in Ferrol, Spain.



The delivery into service of the Supply class replenishment vessels from next year will provide Navy with vital afloat logistics support to enable our ships to remain at sea longer.



Chief of the Royal Australian Navy, Vice Admiral Michael Noonan AO, RAN said the Supply class AOR vessels will enable Navy to maintain a long-term presence at sea and provide combat support to our frigates, destroyers and combatants wherever they operate in the world.



“NUSHIPs Stalwart and Supply will extend our warships’ endurance and operational range by providing bulk fuels, potable water, stores and explosive ordnance to naval vessels operating at sea,” Vice Admiral Noonan said.



NUSHIPs Stalwart and Supply will replace the current replenishment tankers HMAS Sirius and ex-HMAS Success, which was decommissioned on 29 June 2019.



Navantia Launches Second Logistics Ship for the Australian Navy

(Source: Navantia; issued August 30 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

FERROL, Spain --- Navantia on Friday launched the Nuship "Stalwart," the second of the two logistics ships it is building for the Royal Australian Navy. The ceremony took place at the Ferrol shipyard at 5:14 p.m., coinciding with the high tide.During the event, the president of Navantia, Susana de Sarriá, thanked the Australian Department of Defence and the Royal Australian Navy for the trust placed in the company, which has once again demonstrated its ability to design and build products and services on time and quality for the most competitive markets. She also highlighted the work of the staff of Navantia, its industry partners and the rest of the players who have put all their effort and know-how into delivering this ship.In addition, the president of Navantia announced that the Ferrol shipyard will soon begin the execution of an ambitious investment plan of more than 160 million for its digital transformation. These investments will generate more than 700 jobs during the next 5 years for most of the companies in the area.The ceremony was attended by the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; the Government delegate, Javier Losada; the president of SEPI, Vicente Fernández; Australia's ambassador to Spain, Julie-Ann Guivarra, the representative of the Australian Navy, Rear Admiral Peter Quinn, and the representative of the Spanish Navy, Admiral Antonio González. Stephanie Moles, Rear Admiral retired from the Australian Navy, has served as godmother of the ship.The contract with the Commonwealth of Australia involves 1.5 million hours of work per vessel for the Ria de Ferrol, as well as 35,000 hours for the manufacture and supply of the main engines, diesel generators and reduction gears, and another 35,000 derived from the Integrated Platform Control System.Regarding its impact on employment, about 1,800 direct and indirect jobs are supported annually, of which more than 330 would be direct employees, more than 530 employees of the subcontractors and suppliers, and over 900 would be indirect jobs generated by other suppliers.The contract includes support for the life cycle of the two AOR logistics vessels for a period of 5 years, which will be carried out entirely in Australia (New South Wales and Western Australia) through our subsidiary Navantia Australia.Life cycle support makes Australia a preferred customer for Navantia, as in addition to these two logistics vessels, three AWD destroyers (based on the F-100 frigates), two amphibious LHD vessels and twelve landing craft have already been designed and built by Navantia.Ferrol will focus this year and next in the culmination of the AOR logistics vessel program, the design of F110 frigates, new wind generator orders, the repair business and the execution of the shipyard modernization works.The president of Navantia referred to the importance of diversification, particularly in the field of offshore wind power generation, where Ría de Ferrol has already become an international benchmark, contributing to the development of more clean energy. In addition, she has shown her confidence that the intense commercial work that is being developed will soon allow for new contracts in this sector of the future, such as offshore wind.In the Navantia Strategic Plan, the Ría de Ferrol Shipyard is a key piece, particularly in its second pillar, the one referring to operational efficiency, since this shipyard is called to develop the first naval program in the 4.0 framework.The new frigate program will have an impact on the employment of approximately 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the next 10 years. Prior to the beginning of the construction of the F110, more than 1 million hours of engineering work (studies, functional engineering, logistics), construction engineering, planning and program management will be invested, to which more than 250,000 working should be added for their systems and engines.In addition, this project not only consists of the design and construction of the future frigate of the Spanish Navy, it also involves the consolidation of this shipyard and its region as world leaders in the design, construction and support of latest generation frigates, based on the experience and industrial fabric developed with the F100, F310 and AWD programs, three of the most important frigate programs in the world.Studies and work to modernize the shipyard have already begun, with significant investments to adapt the capacity of the technical and production facilities to the needs and opportunities offered by the market.These investments will generate almost 34 million euros per year of GDP for the Spanish economy and will be concentrated in an advanced sub-block workshop, in addition to other facilities.The Strategic Plan also implies the rejuvenation of the workforce, which will involve the hiring of more than 180 people in 2019 in the Ría de Ferrol and will continue in the coming years.Navantia is thus reinforcing its role as an engine of economic growth and employment, boosting the progress of the region and the digital transformation towards shipyard 4.0.-ends-