Meeting the EU’s Military Level of Ambition in the Context of Brexit

Nov. 29, 2018

A detailed examination of possible future military operations reveals that the EU is likely to face extensive capability shortfalls without the UK’s contribution.



Full report: meeting the EU’s military level of ambition in the context of Brexit



The ability of the European Union to act in defence, today and in the future, is an important reference point in the debate about EU strategic autonomy in the context of Brexit.



The EU has set itself a military level of ambition. Under the heading of the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), EU member states want to be able to conduct a range of military operations.



Together with the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), this study assesses to what extent the EU is able to fulfil this level of ambition, today and with an outlook towards 2030.



The IISS and DGAP have developed policy-compliant scenarios to assess where possible capability shortfalls lie. Our findings benchmark existing and future EU member state capabilities against the force requirements the EU level of ambition generates.

