Change in the Air: Disruptive Developments in UAV Technology

n.a.

undated, November 2018

Existing political concerns regarding armed UAVs are principally focused on the use of Medium Altitude Long Endurance UAVs in uncontested airspace.



This paper considers whether small armed UAVs may provide a disruptive capability far more rapidly than their larger cousins. It identifies the ongoing technological developments that will contribute to the capabilities of future systems and encourages States to consider whether they will enable new, destabilizing, military practices.



20 PDF pages