UK: The Defence Equipment Plan 2018

n.a.

Nov. 30, 2018

This is the seventh annual published summary of the ‘Defence equipment plan’.



Building on the 2017 summary, it sets out our plans for the next 10 years to deliver and support the equipment our armed forces need to do the jobs we ask of them.



This report was amended on 28 November 2018 to correct an error in the figures reported for P-8 Poseidon cost variation.



37 PDF pages