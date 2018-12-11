2019 Global Aerospace & Defense Industry Outlook

n.a.

Dec. 11, 2018

The aerospace and defense (A&D) industry is positioned for strong, global growth. What is in store for large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as small- to mid-sized A&D companies in 2019? What changes will sustained, robust M&A activity trigger in the industry?



Deloitte's latest global A&D outlook sheds light on factors that are driving growth in both the commercial aerospace and defense sectors and delves into what to look out for in 2019, including:



-- Increasing commercial aircraft production, driven by strong demand for passenger travel

-- Growing military spend amidst continued geopolitical risks

-- Brewing trade tensions, including supply chain disruption and increased costs, and their potential impacts

-- Push from suppliers to consolidate for scale and cost effectiveness.





12 PDF pages